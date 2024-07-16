Lakeland CEO and philanthropist Jack Harrell leaves lasting imprint on community

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland businessman is being remembered for his commitment to the community and improving the lives of others.

The loss of Jack Randolph Harrell Jr., a Lakeland business titan and philanthropist, is felt not only by his family but also throughout the community.

“The way people felt about him, I will be forever in awe because he had reached so deep into their lives and touched this community in a real way that I don't even think we realized,” said Tina Harrell.

As the CEO of Harrell's LLC, a fertilizer and seed company, he transformed the family business into a worldwide industry leader in agronomic solutions.

Beyond business, Harrell is being remembered for his giving spirit. His wife Tina said he was generous, not just with his money, but with his time.

“Just a small amount of money or it could be a large donation but not just money, it’s your time and your investment of how you are investing into others' lives. So he began that years ago,” Tina said.

Several buildings in Lakeland, including Lakeland Regional Health’s Harrell Family Center for Behavioral Wellness, bear Harrell's name because of his philanthropy.

Harrell and his wife donated $1.3 million toward the creation of Bonnet Springs Park. The Harrell Family Botanical Garden and The Harrell Family Greenhouse at the park are named after them.

“He was overly humble in all of that, and he didn’t want recognition for it. It was the right thing to do in his mind. Only towards the end were we able to talk him into putting his name on certain things,” said Jack Harrell III.

Harrell died on Saturday, at 68 years old, of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease about six months ago.

“He led us well over the years, taught us well over the years. He impacted a lot of lives but started by impacting ours,” said Will Harrell.

Harrell’s wife and sons hope his legacy will be that he was a humble servant.

“He always told our pastor that he prayed for peace, clarity, and to be God-honoring, and I would say Jack did that. He was just great at it,” Tina said.