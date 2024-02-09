Lake Wales residents fear lack of street lights at subdivision will cause crashes

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Residents living in a new Lake Wales community are concerned about the lack of street lights in the high-traffic area.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen. Every time we come at night, it’s so dark,” said Camille Ruiz.

Ruiz and her husband Ivan Vega were very excited to move into their new construction home at Leoma's Landing three months ago.

“We had our sight on this new community which is so beautiful,” said Ruiz.

That joy has turned into worry because the new subdivision does not have any lighting at the entrance.

“Right here by the Leoma’s Landing [sign], there should be some lighting. There should be a pole at the entrance,” Ruiz said.

The subdivision is located off of very busy Chalet Suzanne Road. Residents said entering the community at night is very dangerous for drivers. They tell ABC Action News there have been several near accidents.

“It’s pitch dark at night here. God forbid someone is drunk or whatnot, there is a big accident going to happen here,” Vega said.

According to the City of Lake Wales, the developer is responsible for installing lights.

The new community was built by Lennar. ABC Action News has reached out to Lennar and has not yet heard back.

“Supposedly, they’re supposed to be building 450 houses upcoming. All we are asking for is lighting outside for everyone’s safety,” Vega said.