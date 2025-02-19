Lake Wales man arrested for cutting victim's throat and stabbing him

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales arrested a man they said cut a victim's throat and then stabbed them on February 11.

Lake Wales Police said officers were called to Washington Avenue and Jewel Street for a noise disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man lying close to the intersection with a deep cut to the neck and a stab wound in the torso.

Detectives said the victim was arguing with Jamie Lydell Bibbs, 49, over $4.00 used to purchase crack cocaine. The two began fighting, and detectives said as they were fighting, Bibbs allegedly pulled a knife, cut the victim's throat, and stabbed them in the side.

Police said the victim's life was saved, and they are expected to recover.

Bibbs was arrested Tuesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.