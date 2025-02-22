Watch Now
Lake Wales homicide suspect in custody: LWPD

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Lake Wales Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation.

According to Police Department press release, the investigation is at a home in the Lake Ashton community.

 The suspect is in custody at this time and there is no threat to the community, police officials said.

This remains an active investigation and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.


