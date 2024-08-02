Lake Wales awarded $22.9 million to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Mayer Jewelers has been a staple in downtown Lake Wales for half a century. Founder Max Mayer and his daughter Briana Mayer have witnessed all the changes throughout the years.

“Businesses coming and going. The streetscapes are changing. There's been a lot of growth and changes from two-way streets to one-way streets,” said Mayer.

She would like to see a more thriving downtown that attracts more people to visit the area.

“Shop the businesses, have lunch, maybe a cocktail, enjoy their afternoon into the evening, just be able to spend some time down here,” said Mayer.

The City of Lake Wales is closer to making that a reality.

“Lake Wales is in the middle of a renaissance, and we’re rebuilding this town and improving the conditions of all the people that live here,” said James Slaton, the city manager for the City of Lake Wales.

Lake Wales just received $22.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the redevelopment of four streets in historic downtown.

As part of the Lake Wales connected plan, First Street, Central Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, and A Street will be upgraded. Changes include expanded sidewalks, crosswalk improvements, separated cycle tracks, and increased lighting and shade.

City leaders said it is not only about improving pedestrian safety but creating a pathway for economic growth.

“With these new complete street projects, we’re going to create those opportunities to connect our businesses and community together,” said Slaton.