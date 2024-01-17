Jury selection scheduled to begin in case of former Lakeland city commissioner, husband's murder

LAKELAND, Fla. — Jury selection is scheduled to begin today for the trial of a suspect accused of killing a former city commissioner and her husband nearly four years ago.

Lakeland Police arrested Marcelle Waldon, 36, in 2020 after Edith L. Henderson, 67, and her husband David Henderson, 63, were found stabbed to death in the master bedroom of their Lake Morton home in what appeared to be a random attack.

Police described the scene of a kitchen made up for breakfast. According to Taylor, food David had picked up was still in styrofoam containers and inside a plastic bag on a table in the kitchen. He said plates, silverware, and drinks were set up for two on the table.

According to Assistant Chief Sam Taylor, police believe David came home from picking up breakfast, and his wife had already been killed upstairs.

Waldon was charged with 10 felony counts, including first-degree murder.

The investigation also prompted the arrest of Jarvis Collins, 37, who allegedly told detectives that he pawned the jewelry given to him by Waldon. He was charged with six felony counts related to being an accessory after the fact of a first-degree felony, tampering with evidence and dealing in stolen property.

"These were two folks that are very well-loved," said Taylor at the time. "They went to Lakeland High School, graduated from Lakeland High School, obviously a city commissioner. She has ties in the community so this is, this is a gut punch. This hurts.”

Taylor said that Edith's son called after he didn't hear back from her during the day. When the son went to the home and noticed things out of place, Taylor said he left and called the police.

Edith, known by many in the community as Edie Yates, served as a Lakeland City Commissioner from 2006 until 2018.