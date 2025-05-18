"It's just aggravating:" Family hosts a vigil to pray for answers in Tonya Whipp's disappearance

AUBURNDALE, FL. — Family and friends host a vigil in Auburndale, Saturday afternoon, to pray for answers in Tonya Whipp's disappearance.

Tonya Whipp was 38 when she disappeared, and this month marks two years since she was last seen.

She hasn't been found, and there are no charges in this missing person's case.

Tonya's sister, Robin Klotzbier, said they don't believe she is alive, but they are hoping to find her body, so they can lay her to rest.

"We know she's gone, but they have not found her yet," said Klotzbier.

Pictures and memories are all Tonya's family has left to remember her by.

Klotzbier said she's lost more than a sister.

"Since our mother passed away, I've taken care of her," said Klotzbier. "So, it's like losing a daughter."

Klotzbier said police don't have any new information into this homicide investigation.

"I mean, I know that they're working very hard, and they want a conviction, and I'm gonna be glad when they do," said Klotzbier. "It's just aggravating, waiting, because it's been a year since he's been arrested."

Last year, Tonya's boyfriend, Russell Carroll, was arrested and charged for redirecting money from her financial accounts to his own.

The Auburndale police department conducted a multi day search of his home at the time.

He has spent months in jail and is currently the only suspect in this case.

While Carroll hasn't been charged for Tonya's disappearance, Klotzbier is hoping they get answers soon. She said the most important thing right now is finding Tonya.

"When God's ready for us to know where she's at, she'll appear," said Klotzbier over tears.

Tonya is one of six siblings, was an aunt to many nieces and nephews, and enjoyed smiling through life.

"She loved to laugh," said Klotzbier. "She she made people laugh. She always helped people."

Until then, they will keep praying for answers and closure.

Klotzbier said she does not want Tonya to ever be forgotten.

If you have any information, call the Auburndale Police Department.