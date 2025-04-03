International teams compete in SUN ‘n FUN drone soccer match

LAKELAND, Fla. — You can see so many cool things at Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland this week. That includes three international teams battling it out in a drone soccer match.

The Academic Drone Soccer World Cup is a flying robotics competition where drones play full contact, five-on-five, similar to Quidditch in Harry Potter.

Student teams from the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Turkey spent the school year learning to build and fly drones.

“It comes with all the pieces, and you just have to figure out what pieces go together or how to put it together so you kind of work as a team, bonding right away. On top of that, you’re also coding the drone itself so you're customizing it. You’re figuring out how to fly it too, so it’s a lot of learning opportunities,” said Helen Tran.

This is the first year Sun 'n Fun is hosting the Academic Drone Soccer World Cup series. The championship will take place Friday at 7 p.m.