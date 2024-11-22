House fire in Winter Haven leaves 6 people displaced

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said a house fire left six people displaced Friday morning.

On Nov. 22, around 5:24 a.m., a neighbor called authorities after seeing flames coming from the back of a home on 3rd Street NE.

Officers responded to the area first and rescued the six people inside. Three minutes later, Winter Haven Fire arrived and said the fire was contained to the back of the home.

With the help of Polk County Fire Rescue, Winter Haven firefighters could keep the fire contained to the back and extinguish it.

Officials said the six people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

No one was injured.