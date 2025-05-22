Haines City police department captain arrested by federal authorities

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Haines City Police Department Capt. Gabriel Garcia was arrested on Thursday (May 22) by federal authorities following an investigation led by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Haines City said they arrested him in connection with an ongoing federal investigation from the VA's Office of the Inspector General, and it is an active federal matter. The Haines Police Department said they are deeply disappointed and angered by the development.

“The conduct that led to this arrest is a betrayal of the badge and everything this department stands for," said Police Chief Jay Hopwood.

The City said they were provided a copy of the indictment and are actively reviewing it.

Garcia was hired for the position in 2007.

