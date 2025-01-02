High need for blood following the holidays as donations decrease

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Blood is needed every two seconds across the U.S. to help sick or injured patients. That is why Sharda Badri has been a blood donor for years.

“It’s something I feel will help save someone, especially when there is a shortage. I have O+ so it can help anyone, any blood type,” Badri said.

Every year, the hustle and bustle of the holidays causes blood donations to drop.

“People have been on vacation, visiting family, and they haven’t been thinking about blood donations,” said Pat Michaels with One Blood.

The need for blood does not take a break. To supply its more than 250 hospitals, One Blood needs to collect 2,500 units of blood a day.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and you can help hospitals meet the daily demand.

“During the month of January, we’re asking people to make a commitment the entire year long. Maybe it’s a New Year's resolution to save lives,” said Michaels.

In fact, each time a person donates blood, they save three lives. Donors at a One Blood drive in Auburndale are grateful to be able to give the gift of life.

“It feels good. Anything that you can do to be a positive impact in the community will always make you feel better,” Badri said.