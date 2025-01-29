Haines City Emergency Operations Center and fire station will serve growing population

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Fire Department is getting more calls for help than ever before.

“The growth as far as call volume has increased drastically. We have a lot of growth towards all areas. There are new subdivisions constantly going in,” said Jacob Jimenez, Battalion Chief.

Having been a Haines City Firefighter for nearly two decades, Jimenz has experienced the rapid growth firsthand. He said in 2024, they ran more than 7,000 calls. That is 300 more calls than the year before.

Haines City only has two fire stations, so Polk County Fire Rescue steps in to cover the north section of the city.

“We’re unable to cover those calls. Not to say that it does not have coverage, but Haines City is not able to. With that third station we’ll be able to move in there and cover a lot of that area and take over running those calls,’ Jimenez said.

Construction of a third fire station is now underway. It is part of a new emergency operations center being built between US Highway 27 and FDC Grove Road.

“The new station has doors that open like accordions. They open much faster than these doors do. These doors roll up slow. The alarms for the firefighters are going to be a little less noisy,” said Interim Fire Chief Patrick Competelli.

The state-of-the-art facility will meet the increasing demand for emergency services in the area. During last year's storms, emergency operations were conducted out of a cramped city hall.

“So you’ll have public works there. The fire department, police department. So when we get the storms, hurricanes, anything like that we’ll be sheltered over there, then we report to the county,” said Competelli.

Construction is expected to be complete by the summer. Contributing to a safer Haines City.