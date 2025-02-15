Lane closures begin as construction underway to widen lanes on I-4 in Polk and Osceola

The frustrating commute on I-4 hasn't improved in recent years. The Florida Department of Transportation called the I-4 corridor in Osceola County and northern Polk County the busiest in the country.

"The traffic is awful all the time. It doesn't even seem like sometimes there is any rhyme or reason to why there's a backup,” said Rich Tinsey.

More than 100,000 vehicles travel through I-4 every day, contributing to its congestion, and that is why FDOT is focusing on improving the flow of traffic in this heavily traveled area.

"I would love to see that happen. That would be incredible if they could alleviate some of those problems," Tinsey said.

FDOT is expediting the construction of additional lanes along 7.5 miles of I-4. Construction has begun on the Accelerated Start Project, which will build two new congestion relief lanes. The lanes will start at U.S. 27 and provide connections to World Drive and 417.

Right now, drivers can expect lane closures on I-4 east between U.S. 27 and C.R. 532 (ChampionsGate Blvd).

"One lane eastbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and an additional lane will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The reason why we're focusing on overnight closures is because that is when traffic is a bit less," said Matthew Richardson with the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT prioritizing the construction of these two additional lanes will give drivers congestion relief before construction begins on the Moving I-4 Forward Program. The overall program includes widening 14.7 miles of I-4 in Polk and Osceola counties from six to 10 lanes and widening all road shoulders for emergency evacuations.

"Once this project is complete drivers will see the ease of getting to their locations faster when they are taking I-4," Richardson said.

The Accelerated Start Project will be complete by the end of 2025.