Free Polk County map includes info on 47 storm shelters, emergency telephone numbers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — New projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, so officials say now is the time to have a plan in place.

Chelsy Klein experienced her first hurricane when moving to Polk County in 2022.

“When we survived our first hurricane, Hurricane Ian, we were spared but we still went without power for three days,” said Klein.

She said her family has an evacuation plan and hurricane kit prepared for whenever the next storm hits.

“We have plenty of water. We have glow sticks just in case we get flooded, and we need somebody to find us. We have plenty of things that are over preparation, just in the off chance,” said Klein.

With the start of hurricane season just days away, now is the time to have a plan in place, particularly if you need to evacuate.

The Polk County public shelters map for 2024 is now available. The map is designed to help residents and tourist evacuees find shelter during an impending storm.

Polk County has 47 hurricane shelters, including three for people with special needs. Emergency Management director Paul Womble highly recommends that residents with medical or physical conditions pre-register for these shelters by contacting Polk County Emergency Management (PCEM).

“Get registered with us. It helps us know how many people in our community need to go to a special needs shelter. We work with Citrus Connection to provide transportation if they don't have transportation,” Womble said.

There are also three pet friendly shelters. Pets are limited to dogs, cats, and birds.

It is the policy of PCEM to recommend going to a public shelter as a last resort. Womble said residents should plan to be self-sufficient for at least seven days during and after a disaster.

You should anticipate no water, electrical power, or utilities for that period. “For example, if you have cans, you need to have a manual can opener. You need medicine and don't forget pets. Their food and their care,” Womble said.

The shelter map provides a list of recommended items to include in a 7-day disaster supply kit. It also includes important telephone numbers and sources for emergency information.

You can find the free map at Publix Supermarkets in Polk County and the Visit Central Florida Welcome Center located at 101 Adventure Court in Davenport.