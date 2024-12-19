Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Former Polk school teacher arrested for sexual offenses against student

Covering-Polk-Generic.png
WFTS
Covering-Polk-Generic.png
Posted

A former Polk County school teacher was arrested for sexual offenses against a student.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested Donald Mitchell, 36, of Lakeland, for sexual offenses against a student by an authority figure on Wednesday.

PCSO said a 19-year-old girl told on social media that she had been engaged in a sexual relationship with Mitchell since October 2023. The 19-year-old was a student at Kathleen High School at the time. The relationship continued until after she graduated in November 2024.

Detectives then contacted Mitchell about the message, and he denied any sexual contact with the girl until after she graduated, according to PCSO. He did, however, admit to texting her often.

Detectives found multiple text messages from Mitchell on her phone, one from Valentine's Day 2024 that read, “I’m here to grow and groom you into what [I] know you’re capable of being!”

PCSO said they were able to determine that Michell used his position of authority over the victim inappropriately and was arrested and then arrested.

Mitchell was a teacher at Kathleen High School and then was employed as a Community Outreach Facilitator for the Polk County School Board.

Polk County Schools said that Mitchell was first placed on administrative leave but has since submitted his resignation.

Viewers have been contacting ABC Action News after receiving suspicious text messages from numbers that claim to be the United States Postal Service. We spoke with a U.S. Postal Inspector about what to do if you receive this text message.

Fake texts claiming to be USPS delivery services hit the Tampa Bay area

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.