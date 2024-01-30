Florida doctor arrested for secretly recording teen girl undressing

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales doctor was arrested Monday afternoon after the Lake Wales Police Department found he was secretly recording a changing room within his office.

According to police, a 16-year-old was with her parents for her first physical therapy appointment with 38-year-old Dr. Pola Gayed, doctor of physical therapy (DPT) at Ava Rehab Clinic. She was directed to go into a bathroom to change into a gown and given a towel to cover up.

The 16-year-old came alone to her next appointments. During her third appointment, Gayed told her to change inside an exam room, which had a privacy curtain.

During her fourth appointment on Jan. 24, the teen noticed a partially hidden Ring camera with the blue record light on. The next day, the teen and her parents reported Gayed to Lake Wales police.

"She's a 16-year-old girl. I think any adult would be shaken by that. It's just a complete breach of trust from a doctor,” said Troy Schulze, Deputy Chief at Lake Wales Police Department.

Investigators said after the appointment, Gayed deleted the Ring camera footage.

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Gayed on Monday afternoon for video voyeurism and tampering with evidence, both 3rd-degree felonies.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at the clinic, where they recovered a Ring camera concealed in the patient changing room.

At his first appearance Tuesday, the judge ordered Gayed to have no contact with the victim, and he must surrender his passport once released on bond.

“It’s disgusting that somebody would go to this level to breach that trust. That where you’re supposed to get help, you’re victimized,” said Schulze.

Gayed has practiced in Lake Wales and Orlando. He is also an adjunct professor. Police believe there could be other victims and are asking them to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact Lake Wales Police at 863-678-4223.