Ethan Fussell: Car found, but body still missing in Lakeland homicide investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a Lakeland homicide investigation was turned into deputies on Thursday, but the victim's body is still missing.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the 2000 Lexus 400 with Florida tag CC002IL, which belonged to suspect Talon Page, was turned in on June 6.

Page, along with Adonai Moran-Rivera, were both arrested in connection with the death of Ethan Fussell, 21, who disappeared on May 7. More charges, including first-degree murder, were added after deputies said they reviewed video evidence of Page and Moran-Rivera beating Fussell to death.

In the video evidence, Judd said it appeared that the suspects wrapped Fussell's body in a carpet and placed it in the Lexus.

On June 5, Sheriff Grady Judd announced two more arrests: the girlfriends of the suspects, Crystal Droweingo, 24, and Autumn Thomas, 25. The women are facing multiple charges, including tampering with evidence.

Witnesses said they saw Page and Fussell involved in an argument, and officials believe the argument was about either drugs or money.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Fussell's body. His family is also offering a $10,000 reward.