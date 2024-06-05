Ethan Fussell: 2 more arrested, charges added in Lakeland homicide investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two more people have been arrested during the investigation of Ethan Fussell's death, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the girlfriends of suspects Talon Page and Adonai Moran-Rivera, Crystal Droweingo, 24, and Autumn Thomas, 25. Both women are facing multiple charges, including tampering with evidence.

After reviewing video evidence that allegedly showed Page and Moran-Rivera beating Fussell to death, deputies believe that the suspects wrapped Fussell's body in a carpet and placed it inside Page's 2000 Lexus 400 with Florida tag CC002IL, which they are actively looking for. Sheriff Grady Judd said those willing to turn in the car would receive a reward of $5,000.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Ethan Fussell, 21, was reported missing on May 7. He was last seen on Driggers Road in Lakeland.

Fussell was allegedly very close Talon Page. Sheriff Judd said the two were best friends and referred to each other as brothers. Page and his friend Moran-Rivera were arrested on June 2. Both are now facing more charges, including first-degree murder.

Witnesses said they saw Page and Fussell involved in an argument, and officials believe the argument was about either drugs or money.

Fussell's body still has not been found.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Fussell's body. His family is also offering a $10,000 reward.