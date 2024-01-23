Double murder suspect wanted in Polk County, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement issued a warrant Monday for a suspect wanted for two separate murders.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office accused Enrique Martinez, 26, of murdering a man at a homeless camp on Nov. 8, 2023.

He is also now a suspect in the murder of Sierra Hernandez, 20, who went missing on Jan. 14 but is believed to have been killed days prior.

Officials said Martinez is armed and dangerous. They said he is 5 feet and six inches, 146 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was most recently seen in the Inwood area of Winter Haven.

Martinez also has a tattoo on his left wrist that says "W7" and one on the left side of his neck that says "Natalia." Officials added that his nickname is KiKi, pronounced Key-Kay.

If you have information on Martinez, call PCSO immediately by dialing 911. If you want to remain anonymous and receive a $10,000 reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).