Disabled veteran builds affordable housing for vets in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A disabled veteran who spent years serving this country is still serving, only now it’s in his own backyard.

After serving in the Korean War, Hakim Rasheed returned to Winter Haven and began serving the people in his Florence Villa Community.

"I wanted to help my community. I've always worked in the community as a firefighter/paramedic EMT. I came out of the army and I was a coach, coached basketball and football,” Hakim Rasheed said.

Rasheed kept hearing about the need for affordable housing in Winter Haven, so he went to work.

“I bought about half of the block. I got about nine or 10 lots on the street here,” Rasheed said.

The disabled veteran has purchased property spanning half the block of his childhood neighborhood. He is now using his land to build apartments for veterans in need.

“When they come out, they come out broken. Some of them can’t live on their own even if they wanted to. They need care, even if they have an apartment,” Rasheed said.

The four apartment buildings will include 16 units. People who can't afford the rising cost of living, including seniors and those facing homelessness, will also be eligible to live there.

Rasheed is using his own money to construct the apartment homes. He’s looking to partner with the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to help fund the next phases of construction as well as with much-needed road infrastructure.

“I’ve reached out to them for over two years now, letting them know what I wanted to do and how I wanted to do it. When the City builds new apartments, they like to have sidewalks in front of them. This road right here, hasn’t been fixed,” Rasheed said.

This has been a lifelong dream of Rasheed's. The goal is to have veterans move in by January 2025.

“Regardless of how long it takes me. I’m 74 years old. I always had a feeling that I would do something like this,” Rasheed said