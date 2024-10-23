Watch Now
Deputy-involved shooting in Northeast Polk County: officials

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Officials confirmed an investigation into a deputy-involved shooting.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in northeast Polk County that happened Wednesday afternoon.

All deputies are safe, according to officials.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media this evening with more details on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.

