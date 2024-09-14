Davenport store clerk arrested for exposing himself, battering customer: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A former Davenport store clerk was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) after a security video showed him violating a woman inside the business.

Christopher Kilpatrick, 23, of Clermont, was charged with exposure of sexual organs and battery.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, Kilpatrick was an employee of Circle K, 2444 Sand Mine Road, in Davenport.

A woman reported that while at the store on Aug. 31, just after 10 a.m., she was using the self-checkout when she felt a poke on her lower back. She looked behind her and saw Kilpatrick walking away, believing that he tried to take pictures up her skirt.

A PCSO detective reviewed the security video which showed that Kilpatrick had exposed himself and battered the victim in the back.

The video also showed the suspect the do the same thing to another woman beforehand, PCSO officials said.

In addition, the video showed Kilpatrick taking photos/videos up the skirts of two other women during the same day.

PCSO detectives went to Kilpatrick's home in Lake County. He provided detectives with a full confession, saying that he had committed the same crime against 300 to 400 other females, including juveniles, the report stated.

Detectives seized his cell phone to be searched.

The Circle K general manager at the store was fully cooperative with the investigation, providing PCSO detectives with Kilpatrick's work schedule and store security video dating back to mid-August, the report stated.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Circle K has terminated Kilpatrick.

Christopher was booked into the Lake County Jail where he will remain until he can be transported to the Polk County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Kilpatrick are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit of the Polk County Sheriff's Office’s Special Victim’s Unit at 863-298-6200.