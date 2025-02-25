County approves 75 new positions at Polk Fire Rescue amid continued staffing shortage

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County leaders have given the green light for the addition of 75 new firefighters.

“We have the most overtime out of anybody in the state,” said Jon Hall, President of Polk County Professional Firefighters Local 3531.

Polk County firefighters and paramedics are working hundreds of hours of mandatory overtime to make up for staffing shortages.

Hall said firefighters are burned out from the 24 hour on, 48 hour off schedule and mandatory overtime shifts.

“It takes a lot of toll on health and safety and firefighters' mental health, physical well-being, it takes a huge toll on a firefighter,” said Hall.

There are about 60 vacancies within Polk County's Fire Rescue Division. Attracting and retaining employees has plagued the department for decades. Hall said the excessive overtime is partly to blame.

“The hours that our firefighters are putting in are simply untenable. You can find people who are willing to work but it’s short lived," said Hall.

Polk County Commissioners approved $9.2 million in annual funding to hire 75 new firefighter/paramedics.

"These additional positions will improve the work-life balance of all first responders within the Polk County Fire Rescue Division and should translate into a more productive and energized work force,” said County Manager William Beasley.

Hall said it’s a step in the right direction. A long-term goal of the department is to modify the schedule and hire a hundred more firefighters.

“We are looking at adding a whole additional shift to allow firefighters an extra day of reprieve and recovery between their shifts,” said Hall.