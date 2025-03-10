Community relies on Haines City food pantry now more than ever

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Rain or shine, Rise Up Feed and Seed food pantry opens its doors to those in need. Carolyn Jasper-Nelson runs it inside Greater Saint Mark AME Church in Haines City.

“I’m housed here, and I don't have to pay one dime thanks to my pastor,” said Jasper-Nelson.

Much has changed since she started seven years ago, out of the trunk of her car.

“Once I retired from the Polk County School Board, God wouldn't just not allow me to sit still. He gave me the vision,” said Jasper-Nelson.

Rise Up Feed and Seed operates on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; however, Jasper-Nelson said she is often there seven days a week.

“A lot of times Haines City Police department uses me, also the Department of Children and Families, and people that are just on the streets actually come up, walk here and get a food box,” said Jasper-Nelson.

So, it’s no surprise that two Haines City police officers knew exactly where to turn on Sunday.

“We get a call about a suspicious vehicle in a Winn-Dixie parking lot. We went and found a guy in a van, and he told us about what was going on,” said officer Daniel Hicks.

Realizing the family was in need, officers Hicks and Britney Tarr went the extra mile, connecting them to the food pantry. Jasper-Nelson is also helping the family apply for government assistance.

“Speaking to this family, I can hear the heartbreak in them and you can just see it in their eyes that they needed the help,” said Tarr.

The pantry serves on average 300 people daily. Jasper-Nelson said the need has doubled in recent months.

“A lot of people are being laid off from their jobs. Also, families can't make ends meet with the income they have here in the state of Florida,” said Jasper-Nelson.

As more families struggle to put food on the table, Jasper-Nelson said she can use help with additional resources, including grants.

“Looking for an additional vehicle to pick up food because it’s just me and my other volunteer,” said Jasper-Nelson. "If you want to donate, truly that's a blessing, but resources, like grants, also."