Community lends support as fire closes beloved Auburndale pizza shop

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A fire has caused Pizza Connection, a beloved Auburndale staple, to temporarily close.

“I was scrubbing the shelves; seasoning the shelves and I heard something fall to my left,” said Cole Rutledge, owner of Pizza Connection.

Rutledge was just finishing up some prep work at his pizza shop Sunday night when suddenly a fire broke out.

“I stepped out back, took one step back and seen a little bit of smoke. I took one more step back and seen a lot of smoke,” he said.

As flames came from the roof, Rutledge tried to contain the fire as much as possible before Auburndale Fire Department arrived.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but what is clear is that it will take several weeks before Pizza Connection can reopen.

It is devastating news for customers who have enjoyed visiting the restaurant for nearly 35 years.

“We got our regulars come, three, four times a week, whether it’s pick-up or delivery. I know a lot of the community and I'm so blessed that they have supported us over the years,” Rutledge said.

The community continues to support the Auburndale staple as it rebuilds, rallying together to create a GoFundMe that will help with remodeling and keep employees on payroll.

“I am blessed. I’m beyond shocked. It's just amazing how much the community actually comes together and cares for somebody,” Rutledge said.