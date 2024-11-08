Child dies in fiery crash in Lakeland, PCSO says

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a child died after fiery car crash in Lakeland Thursday evening.

PCSO said around 5 p.m., a Winter Haven man was driving a Kia sedan with his two children. The car was headed west on Broadway Street when he drove through the intersection at Lake Parker Drive E. and into a grassy, wooded area and collided with a tree.

Authorities said the car caught fire and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the incident. PCSO said a witness and the driver attempted to get the kids out of the back seat of the car. One child was successfully removed but the other child died in the fire.

Officials said the driver, the surviving child, and the witness were all taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.