1 person dead, 1 injured after car crashed into multiple trees before catching fire near Polk City: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and another was seriously injured after a car crashed and burst into flames Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff said the crash happened at 1:54 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue (State Road 33) near Green Pond Road near Polk City.

PCSO said first responders found the driver of a Dodge Durango deceased, and the passenger had serious injuries.

Detectives believe that the Durango driver, Logan M. Cole, 28, of Lake Alfred, drifted onto the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and lost control. PCSO said the vehicle hit multiple trees and became engulfed in flames.

A Good Samaritan saw the crash and got the passenger, Ryan P. Armlin, 33, of Lake Alfred, from the vehicle.

PCSO said that neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.


