Bill Mutz takes majority of vote to be projected winner in Lakeland mayorial race

LAKELAND, Fla- — Bill Mutz and Saga Stevin went head to head Tuesday, November 2 for the office of Lakeland mayor. Mutz was declared the projected winner with 58.63% of the total vote.

Mutz was seeking a second four-year term while newcomer Saga Stevin said the city needed new leadership.

Mutz was elected as Lakeland's mayor back in 2018.

“Experience matters so what I want to continue to do is provide the same public service that I’ve been able to do the first four years,” Mutz said.

RELATED: Election 2021: Complete election results from around the Tampa Bay area

“I decided to run for mayor because I saw a lot of things happening in Lakeland that I saw happen in Minneapolis that brought down the destruction of Minneapolis,” Stevin said.

RELATED: Lakeland 2021 Mayoral and City Commission Election: Everything you need to know

Stevin tells ABC she grew up in Lakeland but has lived in Minneapolis for the last two decades.

RELATED: Lakeland mayoral candidates differ on key issues

