Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Lakeland 2021 Mayoral and City Commission Election: Everything you need to know

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Election 2021 graphic.png
Posted at 3:36 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 16:50:05-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — Tuesday is election day Lakeland! ABC Action News is rounding up all the information you need to make your voice heard.

Offices up for election

Mayor:

RELATED: Lakeland mayoral candidates differ on key issues

Council Member District C:

Council Member District D:

Are you election-ready?

Find your precinct
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Be sure to allow enough time to arrive before the polls close.

There will be one digital scan machine and one accessible voting machine for individuals with disabilities at each location.

Check your voter ID card for your precinct number or visit the Voter Lookup page.

PCTCOMBINING PCTSFACILITY LOCATION
112 112Gibsonia Baptist Church5440 U.S. Highway 98 N.
117107, 117, 125Believers’ Fellowship Church5240 N. Socrum Loop Rd.
120120Faith Wesleyan Church3501 N. Florida Ave.
121121Victory Assembly of God - Hospitality Suite1401 Griffin Rd.
201201Lake Crago Park Recreation Complex525 Lake Crago Dr.
204204Coleman-Bush Building1104 Martin L. King Jr. Ave.
205205Ewing Memorial 7th Day Adventist Church1201 N Webster Ave.
206206Lakeland 7th Day Adventist Church1435 Gilmore Ave.
210209, 210, 212First Baptist Institutional Church932 Martin L. King Jr. Ave.
214214Trinity United Methodist Church715 Cornelia Ave.
216216RP Funding Center - Lake Parker Room701 W. Lime Street
217207, 211, 217Lake Mirror Center121 South Lake Avenue
218218, 225New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene2119 N. Crystal Lake Drive
220213, 220Hilton Garden Inn3839 Don Emerson Drive
221221Heatherwood Village1925 Harden Blvd.
222222Mas Verde 2600 Harden Blvd.
223223College Heights Methodist Church942 South Blvd.
224224Cleveland Heights Golf Course – The Sawgrass Room2900 Buckingham Ave.
228228United Methodist Temple 2700 S. Florida Ave.
229229Kelly Recreation Complex404 Imperial Blvd.
230230Cleveland Heights Baptist Church 3120 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
231231First Alliance Church1919 E. Edgewood Dr.
233233, 234Lakeland Elks Lodge #1291 4529 Harden Blvd.
235235Fellowship Baptist Church 4625 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
236236Highland Park Church FMB 707 4730 Lakeland Highlands Rd.

Acceptable forms of ID
The following forms of identification will be accepted at the polling place:

  • Florida driver's license.
  • Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
  • United States passport.
  • Debit or credit card.
  • Military identification.
  • Student identification.
  • Retirement center identification.
  • Neighborhood association identification.
  • Public assistance identification.
  • Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
  • License to carry a concealed weapon for firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06, F.S.
  • Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If the picture identification does not contain the signature of the voter, an additional identification that provides the voter’s signature shall be required.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information