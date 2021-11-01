Lakeland 2021 Mayoral and City Commission Election: Everything you need to know

LAKELAND, Fla. — Tuesday is election day Lakeland! ABC Action News is rounding up all the information you need to make your voice heard.
Offices up for election
Mayor:
RELATED: Lakeland mayoral candidates differ on key issues
Council Member District C:
Council Member District D:
Are you election-ready?
Find your precinct
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Be sure to allow enough time to arrive before the polls close.
There will be one digital scan machine and one accessible voting machine for individuals with disabilities at each location.
Check your voter ID card for your precinct number or visit the Voter Lookup page.
|PCT
|COMBINING PCTS
|FACILITY LOCATION
|112
|112
|Gibsonia Baptist Church5440 U.S. Highway 98 N.
|117
|107, 117, 125
|Believers’ Fellowship Church5240 N. Socrum Loop Rd.
|120
|120
|Faith Wesleyan Church3501 N. Florida Ave.
|121
|121
|Victory Assembly of God - Hospitality Suite1401 Griffin Rd.
|201
|201
|Lake Crago Park Recreation Complex525 Lake Crago Dr.
|204
|204
|Coleman-Bush Building1104 Martin L. King Jr. Ave.
|205
|205
|Ewing Memorial 7th Day Adventist Church1201 N Webster Ave.
|206
|206
|Lakeland 7th Day Adventist Church1435 Gilmore Ave.
|210
|209, 210, 212
|First Baptist Institutional Church932 Martin L. King Jr. Ave.
|214
|214
|Trinity United Methodist Church715 Cornelia Ave.
|216
|216
|RP Funding Center - Lake Parker Room701 W. Lime Street
|217
|207, 211, 217
|Lake Mirror Center121 South Lake Avenue
|218
|218, 225
|New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene2119 N. Crystal Lake Drive
|220
|213, 220
|Hilton Garden Inn3839 Don Emerson Drive
|221
|221
|Heatherwood Village1925 Harden Blvd.
|222
|222
|Mas Verde 2600 Harden Blvd.
|223
|223
|College Heights Methodist Church942 South Blvd.
|224
|224
|Cleveland Heights Golf Course – The Sawgrass Room2900 Buckingham Ave.
|228
|228
|United Methodist Temple 2700 S. Florida Ave.
|229
|229
|Kelly Recreation Complex404 Imperial Blvd.
|230
|230
|Cleveland Heights Baptist Church 3120 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
|231
|231
|First Alliance Church1919 E. Edgewood Dr.
|233
|233, 234
|Lakeland Elks Lodge #1291 4529 Harden Blvd.
|235
|235
|Fellowship Baptist Church 4625 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
|236
|236
|Highland Park Church FMB 707 4730 Lakeland Highlands Rd.
Acceptable forms of ID
The following forms of identification will be accepted at the polling place:
- Florida driver's license.
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
- United States passport.
- Debit or credit card.
- Military identification.
- Student identification.
- Retirement center identification.
- Neighborhood association identification.
- Public assistance identification.
- Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
- License to carry a concealed weapon for firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06, F.S.
- Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.
If the picture identification does not contain the signature of the voter, an additional identification that provides the voter’s signature shall be required.