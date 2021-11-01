Lakeland 2021 Mayoral and City Commission Election: Everything you need to know

LAKELAND, Fla. — Tuesday is election day Lakeland! ABC Action News is rounding up all the information you need to make your voice heard.

Offices up for election

Mayor:

RELATED: Lakeland mayoral candidates differ on key issues

Council Member District C:

Council Member District D:

Are you election-ready?

Find your precinct

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Be sure to allow enough time to arrive before the polls close.

There will be one digital scan machine and one accessible voting machine for individuals with disabilities at each location.

Check your voter ID card for your precinct number or visit the Voter Lookup page.



PCT COMBINING PCTS FACILITY LOCATION 112 112 Gibsonia Baptist Church5440 U.S. Highway 98 N. 117 107, 117, 125 Believers’ Fellowship Church5240 N. Socrum Loop Rd. 120 120 Faith Wesleyan Church3501 N. Florida Ave. 121 121 Victory Assembly of God - Hospitality Suite1401 Griffin Rd. 201 201 Lake Crago Park Recreation Complex525 Lake Crago Dr. 204 204 Coleman-Bush Building1104 Martin L. King Jr. Ave. 205 205 Ewing Memorial 7th Day Adventist Church1201 N Webster Ave. 206 206 Lakeland 7th Day Adventist Church1435 Gilmore Ave. 210 209, 210, 212 First Baptist Institutional Church932 Martin L. King Jr. Ave. 214 214 Trinity United Methodist Church715 Cornelia Ave. 216 216 RP Funding Center - Lake Parker Room701 W. Lime Street 217 207, 211, 217 Lake Mirror Center121 South Lake Avenue 218 218, 225 New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene2119 N. Crystal Lake Drive 220 213, 220 Hilton Garden Inn3839 Don Emerson Drive 221 221 Heatherwood Village1925 Harden Blvd. 222 222 Mas Verde 2600 Harden Blvd. 223 223 College Heights Methodist Church942 South Blvd. 224 224 Cleveland Heights Golf Course – The Sawgrass Room2900 Buckingham Ave. 228 228 United Methodist Temple 2700 S. Florida Ave. 229 229 Kelly Recreation Complex404 Imperial Blvd. 230 230 Cleveland Heights Baptist Church 3120 Cleveland Heights Blvd. 231 231 First Alliance Church1919 E. Edgewood Dr. 233 233, 234 Lakeland Elks Lodge #1291 4529 Harden Blvd. 235 235 Fellowship Baptist Church 4625 Cleveland Heights Blvd. 236 236 Highland Park Church FMB 707 4730 Lakeland Highlands Rd.

Acceptable forms of ID

The following forms of identification will be accepted at the polling place:

Florida driver's license.

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

United States passport.

Debit or credit card.

Military identification.

Student identification.

Retirement center identification.

Neighborhood association identification.

Public assistance identification.

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

License to carry a concealed weapon for firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06, F.S.

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If the picture identification does not contain the signature of the voter, an additional identification that provides the voter’s signature shall be required.



