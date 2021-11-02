Election 2021: Complete election results from around the Tampa Bay Area

Voters in some Tampa Bay Area counties are making their voices heard Tuesday to elect a mayor, city council members and more.
Some of the biggest races include mayoral races in St. Petersburg and Lakeland.
There are lots of other races going on Tuesday as well. Below you can find the official results:
PINELLAS COUNTY
|City of St. Petersburg Mayor
|Percentage
|Votes
|Robert Blackmon
|Ken Welch
|City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 1
|Percentage
|Votes
|Copley Gerdes
|Bobbie Shay Lee
|City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 4
|Percentage
|Votes
|Lisset Hanewicz
|Tom Mullins
|City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 6
|Percentage
|Votes
|Gina Driscoll
|Mhariel Summers
|City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 8
|Percentage
|Votes
|Jeff Danner
|Richie Floyd
MANATEE COUNTY
|Manatee School Board Ad Valorem Millage Election
|Percentage
|Votes
|Yes
|No
|Manatee County Authorization to Abolish and Dissolve the Trailer Estates Fire Control District
|Percentage
|Votes
|Yes
|No
|Town of Longboat Key Density Referendum
|Percentage
|Votes
|Yes
|No
|City of Bradenton Beach Mayor
|Percentage
|Votes
|John Chappie
|David Galuszka
|City of Holmes Beach Commission
|Percentage
|Votes
|Renee Ferguson
|John A. Monetti
|Pat Morton
|Terry W. Schaefer
|Carol Soustek
|Amendment 1 to City of Bradenton Beach Charter
|Percentage
|Votes
|Yes
|No
|City of Holmes Beach Right of Way Land Swap Referendum
|Percentage
|Votes
|Yes
|No
POLK COUNTY
|City of Lakeland Mayor
|Percentage
|Votes
|Bill Mutz
|Saga Stevin
|City of Lakeland Commissioner District C Southeast
|Percentage
|Votes
|Allyson "Al" Lewis
|Sara Roberts McCarley
|City of Lakeland Commissioner District D Southeast
|Percentage
|Votes
|Mike Musick
|Shandale Terrell
|City of Lakeland Charter Amendment 1
|Percentage
|Votes
|Yes
|No
|City of Lakeland Charter Amendment 2
|Percentage
|Votes
|Yes
|No
|Fort Meade City Commission Seat 1
|Percentage
|Votes
|Ashlee Dishong
|Herlinda Resendez
|Jim "Possum" Schaill
|Fort Meade City Commission Seat 5, At Large
|Percentage
|Votes
|Barbara Arnold
|Samuel Berrien
|Winter Haven City Commissioner Seat #5
|Percentage
|Votes
|Matthew Logan Crowley
|James H. "J.P." Powell
|Avon Park City Council
|Percentage
|Votes
|Thelma Foster
|Brittany McGuire
|Michelle "Shelly" Mercure
|Berniece Taylor
SARASOTA COUNTY
|City of Venice Council Member Seat 3
|Percentage
|Votes
|Helen Kirchner Moore
|Sandy Sibley
|City of Venice Council Member Seat 4
|Percentage
|Votes
|Jim Boldt
|Jen Lewis
|Chris Simmons