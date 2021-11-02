Watch
Election 2021: Complete election results from around the Tampa Bay Area

Posted at 9:00 AM, Nov 02, 2021
Voters in some Tampa Bay Area counties are making their voices heard Tuesday to elect a mayor, city council members and more.

Some of the biggest races include mayoral races in St. Petersburg and Lakeland.

There are lots of other races going on Tuesday as well. Below you can find the official results:

PINELLAS COUNTY

City of St. Petersburg MayorPercentageVotes
Robert Blackmon
Ken Welch
City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 1PercentageVotes
Copley Gerdes
Bobbie Shay Lee
City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 4PercentageVotes
Lisset Hanewicz
Tom Mullins
City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 6PercentageVotes
Gina Driscoll
Mhariel Summers
City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 8PercentageVotes
Jeff Danner
Richie Floyd

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee School Board Ad Valorem Millage ElectionPercentageVotes
Yes
No

Manatee County Authorization to Abolish and Dissolve the Trailer Estates Fire Control DistrictPercentageVotes
Yes
No

Town of Longboat Key Density ReferendumPercentageVotes
Yes
No
City of Bradenton Beach MayorPercentageVotes
John Chappie
David Galuszka
City of Holmes Beach CommissionPercentageVotes
Renee Ferguson
John A. Monetti
Pat Morton
Terry W. Schaefer
Carol Soustek
Amendment 1 to City of Bradenton Beach CharterPercentageVotes
Yes
No
City of Holmes Beach Right of Way Land Swap Referendum
PercentageVotes
Yes
No

POLK COUNTY

City of Lakeland MayorPercentageVotes
Bill Mutz
Saga Stevin
City of Lakeland Commissioner District C SoutheastPercentageVotes
Allyson "Al" Lewis
Sara Roberts McCarley
City of Lakeland Commissioner District D SoutheastPercentageVotes
Mike Musick
Shandale Terrell
City of Lakeland Charter Amendment 1PercentageVotes
Yes
No
City of Lakeland Charter Amendment 2PercentageVotes
Yes
No
Fort Meade City Commission Seat 1PercentageVotes
Ashlee Dishong
Herlinda Resendez
Jim "Possum" Schaill
Fort Meade City Commission Seat 5, At LargePercentageVotes
Barbara Arnold
Samuel Berrien
Winter Haven City Commissioner Seat #5PercentageVotes
Matthew Logan Crowley
James H. "J.P." Powell
Avon Park City CouncilPercentageVotes
Thelma Foster
Brittany McGuire
Michelle "Shelly" Mercure
Berniece Taylor

SARASOTA COUNTY

City of Venice Council Member Seat 3PercentageVotes
Helen Kirchner Moore
Sandy Sibley
City of Venice Council Member Seat 4PercentageVotes
Jim Boldt
Jen Lewis
Chris Simmons
