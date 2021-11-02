Election 2021: Complete election results from around the Tampa Bay Area

Voters in some Tampa Bay Area counties are making their voices heard Tuesday to elect a mayor, city council members and more.

Some of the biggest races include mayoral races in St. Petersburg and Lakeland.

There are lots of other races going on Tuesday as well. Below you can find the official results:

PINELLAS COUNTY

City of St. Petersburg Mayor Percentage Votes Robert Blackmon Ken Welch

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 1 Percentage Votes Copley Gerdes Bobbie Shay Lee

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 4 Percentage Votes Lisset Hanewicz Tom Mullins

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 6 Percentage Votes Gina Driscoll Mhariel Summers

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 8 Percentage Votes Jeff Danner Richie Floyd

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee School Board Ad Valorem Millage Election Percentage Votes Yes No

Manatee County Authorization to Abolish and Dissolve the Trailer Estates Fire Control District Percentage Votes Yes No

Town of Longboat Key Density Referendum Percentage Votes Yes No

City of Bradenton Beach Mayor Percentage Votes John Chappie David Galuszka

City of Holmes Beach Commission Percentage Votes Renee Ferguson John A. Monetti Pat Morton Terry W. Schaefer Carol Soustek

Amendment 1 to City of Bradenton Beach Charter Percentage Votes Yes No

City of Holmes Beach Right of Way Land Swap Referendum

Percentage Votes Yes No

POLK COUNTY

City of Lakeland Mayor Percentage Votes Bill Mutz Saga Stevin

City of Lakeland Commissioner District C Southeast Percentage Votes Allyson "Al" Lewis Sara Roberts McCarley

City of Lakeland Commissioner District D Southeast Percentage Votes Mike Musick Shandale Terrell

City of Lakeland Charter Amendment 1 Percentage Votes Yes No

City of Lakeland Charter Amendment 2 Percentage Votes Yes No

Fort Meade City Commission Seat 1 Percentage Votes Ashlee Dishong Herlinda Resendez Jim "Possum" Schaill

Fort Meade City Commission Seat 5, At Large Percentage Votes Barbara Arnold Samuel Berrien

Winter Haven City Commissioner Seat #5 Percentage Votes Matthew Logan Crowley James H. "J.P." Powell

Avon Park City Council Percentage Votes Thelma Foster Brittany McGuire Michelle "Shelly" Mercure Berniece Taylor

SARASOTA COUNTY

City of Venice Council Member Seat 3 Percentage Votes Helen Kirchner Moore Sandy Sibley