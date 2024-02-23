Bartow house used in 90’s film ‘My Girl’ now home for young single mothers in need

BARTOW, Fla. — The coming-of-age 90’s classic movie “My Girl” was filmed at a house in Bartow. The iconic home is now being renovated for a different purpose.

The six bedrooms inside the historic Bartow home are being transformed for first-time mothers.

“Each room is going to have a bassinet or a mini crib,” said Debbie Kelly, resident and program director for Hope House.

The home on Stanford Street has been a landmark in the community for decades, most notably used in the 1991 film “My Girl.”

“This is a very iconic house here in Bartow. It's very loved and there have been a lot of wonderful great owners that it has passed through different eras,” Kelly said.

The My Girl house is entering its new era as Hope House.

Hope House is a 12-month maternity residential program for single expectant mothers in need between the ages of 18-26.

Kelly will be living at Hope House, serving as a mentor to the moms-to-be. She knows all too well the struggles of being a single mother.

“There were times when I couldn’t afford groceries or couldn’t pay that electric bill. Just trying to figure that out, working two or three jobs. So I know the hustle and struggles of being a single mom,” Kelly said.

Six mothers will move into the home during their first trimester. The nonprofit will cover all of their living expenses. The women will be required to have a part-time job in order to have money saved for when they’ve completed the program.

“We’ll be doing financial literacy, mental health, interview skills, and job readiness. If they don’t have their GED or high school diploma, they will finish that out while they’re with us,” said Tara Johnson, executive director of Hope House.

Johnson said community donations have funded the purchase and renovations of the 7,508-square-foot home.

The goal is to have Hope House ready for moms to move in this spring.

"These moms, in order to be successful, need a community and support around them. They need somebody telling them that you’ve got this. Not just cheering them on in the background but giving them the tools they need to be successful,” Johnson said.