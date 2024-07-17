Auburndale police and fire department join forces for active shooter training

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Auburndale police and fire departments are training to respond to an active shooter incident.

“The primary goal is to locate an active assailant and stop that threat,” said Auburndale Police Officer Jazmine Jaimes.

During the three-day training at Auburndale High School, first responders sharpen various tactics, including neutralizing the threat, escorting medical personnel, wound care, and extricating casualties to a higher level of medical care.

“Come up with a strategized plan and a task force to rescue any casualties or even if it’s something as simple as ambulatory aid,” Jaimes said.

It’s the first time Auburndale police officers and firefighters are doing active shooter training together. The exercise aims to build communication between the two agencies.

“There’s always something to learn, whether it’s something small or big. Ultimately ,the goal is to take what we l have earned and just keep it. Hope that we never have to use it but if we do, we are prepared,” Jaimes said.

First responders say the critical response training has evolved in the aftermath of the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“Nationwide there are parents concerned about incidents like this. I hope it gives some comfort to parents in our area that we’re training to industry standards and we’re putting the time in so should anything happen we are going to keep kids safe as possible,” said Brian Bradway, Auburndale Fire Chief.