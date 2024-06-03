'Armed and extremely dangerous': Police searching for suspect who strangled victim until she passed out

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a victim multiple times before strangling her until she lost consciousness.

The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a home on May 31 after the victim ran to a neighbor's house crying for help and covered in blood.

The victim allegedly told police that Randy Leon Gillis, 46, was "enraged" when he struck her multiple times in the face. Gillis then strangled her until she passed out, according to police.

When the victim came to, she said she realized she was covered in blood and ran to her neighbor, who called the police.

Police said the victim is seriously injured and currently being treated at a local hospital. Gillis also took her vehicle and drove it to Highlands County, where he has family.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said they found the vehicle abandoned, but Gillis has still not been located.

Police said Gillis is considered armed and extremely dangerous and is known to carry guns and knives. They added that he may have shaved his beard and that he has a history of wearing disguises, including wigs.

Anyone who knows about the suspect's whereabouts should call Detective Meredith Moore at 863-837-9754. To be eligible for a cash reward and remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).

