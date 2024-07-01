Advocates gather to demand change within Lakeland Police Department

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Advocates and people in the community came together to call for action and demand change within the Lakeland Police Department.

While at a church in Winter Haven on Sunday, activists, pastors, and dozens of community members shined a light on what they called police misconduct.

"Policing in America does not allow for men who have been victimized in their own way to be victimized again by the police in Lakeland, Florida,” said attorney Bobby DiCello.

Advocates referenced cases like that of Antwan Glover and also a 16-year-old whose arrest in Lakeland went viral in May after a video appeared to show police punching with closed fists and using a taser on the teen. That video did not show what led up to the incident.

Community members said they want accountability, fairness, and transparency.

"You've heard 60 years ago the speech that Dr. Martin Luther King had, 'I Have a Dream.' I'm speaking to you 60 years later saying I have a nightmare,” said pastor Clayton Cowart.

“Our place is to live in the same place you live,” said Ira McCloud, the Presiding Bishop at Jesus Christ Church of God the Bible Way.

DiCello said the first thing they're going to ask for right now is a dialogue.

"We want these men to have a say in what happened to them,” said DiCello. “We demand a meeting with the Chief of Police of the City of Lakeland, and we demand that he sits and confronts what his officers have done."

Another group, the Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (TAARPR), listed out demands for the City of Lakeland.

Among them were creating an elected Community Commission for Community Safety and Accountability as well as extending the powers of the civilian review board.

“We will continue to be here until the very end until we see true police accountability,” said Valentina Beron with TAARPR.

ABC Action News reached out to Lakeland PD regarding the community's demands for change.

Lakeland Police said the following:

"Chief Sam Taylor and executive staff members meet frequently with community and religious leaders from across our City. This open dialogue and consistent direct communication over the years has built solid relationships within our neighborhoods and with the citizens we serve.

Activists from neighboring cities have also spoken with Chief Taylor and had meetings with executive staff members and City Management. The most recent meeting was held last week.

Specifically to a couple of the cases you’ve mentioned:



The arrest of Antwan Glover, occurring in December of 2022, was thoroughly reviewed by two outside agencies (Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Office of the State Attorney, Tenth Judicial Circuit) in addition to our Office of Professional Standards. I’ve attached the letter from State Attorney Brian Haas from June 2023, which concluded the actions of the officers to be lawful.

The arrest of (the 16 year old), occurring May of 2024, is currently under review of an internal investigation with our Office of Professional Standards. In accordance with our agency’s policies and procedures, and in accordance with Florida State Statute 112. 533, we will not be able to release any other material related to this case until the administrative review is closed.

All instances where protective action is applied are reviewed by the Chain of Command and the Office of Professional Standards."

