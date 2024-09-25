61-year-old woman dies after 2 car crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County on Wednesday.

On Sept. 25, around 12:26 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a crash on Lake Hatchineha Road near Lake Hamilton. The driver of a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was headed westbound when his vehicle crossed over the center line and collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry that was headed east.

Detectives said the passenger of the Camry, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital. The driver of the Cadillac was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Authorities said everyone involved was wearing seatbelts before the crash.