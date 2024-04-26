5 injured after car going over 100 mph in I-4 construction zone causes major crash: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are injured after a car speeding through a construction zone on I-4 caused a major crash late Thursday night, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 11:54 p.m., a trooper witnessed a Toyota Camry traveling west on I-4 traveling at 102 mph. When the trooper attempted to overtake the Camry, it fled, increasing its speed to 130 mph.

Troopers said the Camry then continued west until reaching an active construction zone, where all lanes except for one were closed off. It then entered the closed portion of the road and collided with two tractor-trailers inside the construction zone.

The Camry separated into several pieces upon impact, ejecting the two men inside onto the shoulder of the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol

Then, a Subaru Outback traveling west was struck by portions of the Camry as it passed the collision.

Florida Highway Patrol

While investigating, troopers said they found nearly $5,000 and several pounds of marijuana. They added that since both men were ejected from the car, it's unclear who was driving the Camry.

Both men in the Camry, 37 and 30, were seriously injured. The drivers of the tractor-trailers, a 62-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, as well as the Subaru, a 43-year-old woman, all suffered minor injuries.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-4 until 7:30 a.m.