4 Lakeland Police officers resign for turning off recording devices during pursuit

LAKELAND, Fla. — Four Lakeland Police officers resigned Thursday for intentionally turning off recording devices while chasing a vehicle after an attempted traffic stop last March.

Lakeland Police identified the officers who resigned as Sergeant Mark Eby, Officer Jason McCain, Officer Anton Jefferson, and Officer Jim Simon.

According to Lakeland Police, the officers' actions were discovered by staff during a routine records retrieval process in April 2024 and reported for review/investigation. All of the officers involved were put on administrative leave and remained on leave until the investigation concluded.

The actions of the officers were also referred to the State Attorney's Office. The SAO said criminal charges would not be filed in the case but said there were "serious concerns" with the actions of the officers.

“This matter was thoroughly and completely investigated as a necessary measure to reinforce the integrity of our policies and uphold the standards expected of all members of this department. It is disappointing to have decorated officers make poor choices in this incident, which has cost them their careers.” Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said in a statement.