3 arrested for operating illegal mobile marijuana 'Cannibus,' PCSO says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested three people for illegally operating a mobile marijuana dispensary called the "Cannibus."

PCSO said deputies were tipped off to reports of a bus selling marijuana in the parking lot of a shopping center off Highway 92 near Clermont.

When they arrived, they found an Eldorado Bus decorated with marijuana leaves named the "Cannibus Mobile Dispensary."

Deputies said inside the bus, there was a sign saying, "No medical card? No problem! Use ours! For $5."

Detectives located ads online for the "Cannibus," calling the place Florida's first recreational dispensary.

Medical marijuana is legal in Florida, but recreational use is illegal. Using another person's medical marijuana card to purchase marijuana is also illegal in Florida.

Authorities said Jimmy Andrial had a personal use medical marijuana card. Jimmy and Bianca Andrial told detectives they purchased marijuana from a licensed supplier, repackaged it in their own supplies, and sold it themselves.

PCSO said the two refused to tell detectives where they got the marijuana from, but they did not have a license to sell. Officials searched the bus and found 12 packages of marijuana.

Jimmy and Bianca Andrial were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, among other charges. Daniel McCreary, an employee of "Cannibus," was also arrested and charged.