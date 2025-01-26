237 grams of marijuana, puppies seized during FHP drug arrest

Watch Now
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop on Sunday after 237 grams of marijuana were found in his vehicle, authorities said.

Xavier Benitiz, 20, was charged with intent to sell or deliver after being stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)on State Road 400 in Polk County at about 7 a.m.

According to an FHP report, a trooper stopped Benitiz for speeding and allegedly smelled marijuana in the Mercedes Benz he was driving. When asked if he had marijuana the car, Benitiz showed the trooper a leafy substance in a container saying, “I only have this,” the report stated.

The trooper put Benitiz in the back of his patrol car to search his vehicle.

He found multiple sealed baggies with marijuana inside that were labeled with images reading “Home Alone 6,” “Scarface” and “Ted Penguin” on the front, the report stated.

There also were multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

In total, 237.2 grams of marijuana were in the car. It was field tested and came up positive for the drug, the report stated.

Puppy dogs were also found in the car and were taken to animal control, FHP officials said.

Benitiz was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

