2 skydivers injured after landing off course in downtown Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Two skydivers were injured after they made a hard landing in Polk County Monday afternoon.

The Lake Wales Police Department said officers and emergency personnel responded to downtown Lake Wales around 3 p.m. when they were alerted that the skydivers landed off course.

According to police, a skydive plane departed from and landed at the Lake Wales Airport at 450 South Airport Road. Fourteen people had jumped from the plane at an altitude of 14,500 feet to practice crew formations.

Three skydivers were found near Seminole Avenue and Wiltshire Avenue along Scenic Highway. Police said one of the skydivers was able to land without incident and was uninjured.

The other two made a hard landing, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in the process. Witnesses also said one of the parachutes appeared to be partially tangled.

The injured skydivers were transported for treatment via medical helicopter. Police said a few others also landed a little off course in nearby pastures, but there were no injuries reported.