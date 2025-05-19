2 Polk County women win $1 million each playing Florida Lottery

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Polk County residents won $1 million each playing the Florida Lottery.
The Florida Lottery said 45-year-old Maribel Ortega from Auburndale claimed the $1 million prize after playing the $1 Million Gold Rush Multiplier Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $638,100.
Ortega purchased the ticket from a RaceTrac at 2227 U.S. Highway 92. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
Florida Lotto also said 58-year-old Kham Seger of Lakeland claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $1 Million A Year for Life Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Seger purchased her ticket from the Publix at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
