2 people in critical condition after mobile home fire in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people were left in critical condition after their mobile home caught fire in Winter Haven Thursday night.

The Winter Haven Police Department said firefighters responded to an initial call about a car fire at the home on Wild Dunes Court in the Four Lakes Golf Retirement Community around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the car under a carport fully engulfed, and the fire was spreading into the doublewide mobile home.

Winter Haven Police Department

Crews were then alerted that two people were inside the home, which prompted a rescue. Both people, who were in the living room of the home, were brought outside while additional crews continued to battle the fire.

The victims were airlifted to a local hospital, where they're in critical condition but considered stable.

Police added that one firefighter was taken to the hospital for dehydration but was released after being medically cleared.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.