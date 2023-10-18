2 men connected to Lakeland mass shooting plead guilty, officials say

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two men connected to a January mass shooting in Lakeland that injured 11 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges, officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 31, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley, Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition and possessing a firearm and ammunition as convicted felons. Both face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Eleven people were shot from a blue Nissan Altima during the drive-by shooting on Jan. 30 near Iowa Avenue and Plum Street. Detectives said Mobley owned a blue Nissan Altima, and evidence from Hanson and Mobley's phones showed they communicated prior to and after the shooting.

Hanson and Mobley were initially charged in February after detectives said DNA was collected from shell casings at the crime scene and in the Altima.

Victims ranged from 22 to 39. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said one critically injured victim underwent surgery at Lakeland Regional.

Officials believe there were as many as five people in the car during the shooting.

Chief Taylor said Booker Green was charged with tampering with evidence. Alex Greene, who died during a police chase in Winter Haven in February, was found to be providing and modifying weapons.

No one has been charged with pulling the trigger in the mass shooting.