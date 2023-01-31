Residents shaken by drive-by shooting that injured 11 in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police identified another victim in a mass shooting just blocks from downtown Lakeland, bringing the total injured now to 11 people.

It is the most people shot at one time in Lakeland, according to Police Chief Sam Taylor.

Shots rang out in broad daylight Monday afternoon near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street.

“You hear people say, I’m hit, I’m hit. You just didn’t know what was going on,” said Tina Smith.

Tina Smith was standing outside with her children. It was shortly after 3:30 p.m. and a bus had just dropped kids off from school.

“They had got off that bus and they were walking home, or they were going right here to the daycare van. The neighbor even had to have her kids get down because they were right here in the parking lot still,” Smith said.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Taylor said the victim count increased from 10 to 11 people injured after a walk-in at the hospital. Of those, two victims were critically injured.

“The gentleman that was shot in the face is now at Tampa General Hospital being treated for his injuries,” Taylor said.

Investigators located a dark blue Nissan Altima in a west Lakeland neighborhood Tuesday morning, and they know who it is registered to.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood that Lakeland police leaders say has its challenges.

“We are constantly with our neighborhood liaison. Folks are constantly working with people in that area to improve their lives,” Taylor said.

Smith prays her neighborhood will get better; she even has one written on her door.

“It says God bless and protect Iowa Avenue, Amen,” said Smith.

She said it was God watching over those schoolchildren Monday.

“It’s just a blessing that none of these elementary kids got shot,” Smith said.

Chief Taylor said this was not a random shooting. The suspects are believed to be from outside of Lakeland.

Anyone with information that helps the police make an arrest can receive up to a $5,000 reward.