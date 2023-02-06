Lakeland officer shoots, kills carjacking suspect following chase in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A surveillance operation in Lakeland led to a car chase, carjacking, and an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Department said.

According to the Polk Sheriff's Department, Lakeland Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) were surveilling a man they believed was involved in a mass shooting in Lakeland on January 30.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the man, who he identified as Alex Green, eventually jumped into a white Chevrolet Silverado and drove off. That's when Lakeland Police began to give chase.

The pursuit lasted around 10-15 minutes before Lakeland Police Captain Eric Harper was able to stop the truck on Havendale Blvd. Judd said at that point, Green got out of the car and ran towards a nearby restaurant.

According to Judd, Green then carjacked a woman's car and drove toward Captain Harper, who fired six shots at the car. The Polk County Sheriff said the car continued down the road a bit before driving into the first floor of a nearby building.

Polk County deputies pulled Green from the car and began life-saving work on him. Green was taken to Winter Haven Hospital, where he died, Judd said.

Judd said Green had multiple warrants out for his arrest before Monday. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the department feels like Green was involved in the mass shooting last Monday but wasn't sure of his exact role.