2 Lakeland Police officers were allegedly shot at while sitting in vehicle: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at two Lakeland Police Officers.

Lakeland Police said officers were conducting surveillance in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when a man fired several shots at their vehicle.

Lakeland Police said that the shooter was "clearly attempting to kill the two detectives inside."

The detectives were not injured, but the vehicle was struck multiple times.

Arthur Jared Williams was arrested for the shooting in the Tampa area early Wednesday Morning, according to Lakeland Police.