2 dead after crash between semi-truck and box truck in Polk County

MULBERRY, Fla. — A crash between a semi-truck and a box truck shut down a road in Polk County Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office described the crash, which happened on Highway 37 South near Four Corners Mine Road in Mulberry, as serious. It occurred around 8 a.m.

PCSO confirmed that two people had passed away as a result of the crash and that a fire broke out.

The roads in the area are shut down until further notice.