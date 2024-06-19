Watch Now
Man fatally shot during altercation in Lake Wales

Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 19, 2024

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of two others in Lake Wales.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Vincent Thomas, Jr., 21, and at least three others drove to a home on Northside Drive around 7 p.m. Thomas got out of the car with a gun and confronted a 20-year-old man outside the home, threatening to shoot him.

Deputies said the two men went to Lake Wales High together, knew each other and "apparently had some disagreement with each other."

The 20-year-old then armed himself with a gun and shot Thomas several times, striking him at least twice, according to officials. Deputies said the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Thomas was taken to Advent Health Lake Wales Hospital by his friends, where he passed away from his injuries. Two of those friends were arrested by deputies and charged with tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement during a felony investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident and want to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400 TIPS (8477).

