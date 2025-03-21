11 suspects arrested in Lakeland following burglary of active-duty service member's home

LAKELAND, Fla. – Eleven people were arrested after police uncovered a web of crime linked to an empty Lakeland home that belongs to an active-duty service member.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 38-year-old man serving in the U.S. Air Force in North Dakota noticed unusual activity on his electric bill on March 16. He asked officers to check on his home in south Lakeland.

Deputies arrived to find 38-year-old Brindy Matos “obviously living in a shed” on the property. Officials say Matos had a lot of the homeowner’s belongings, along with her own drugs and paraphernalia, in the shed.

Polk Count Sheriff's Office

Another man ran from the scene when deputies arrived; he was later found in a garage behind some shelves. He is identified as 31-year-old Anthony Maddox, Jr., Matos’ boyfriend. Maddox had an active warrant from Hernando County and was arrested.

A search of the homeowner’s property revealed that his house, which had a fence and a locked gate, along with other locked buildings on the property, had been broken into.

Officers say the victim’s mother, who is with the victim in North Dakota, had a 2007 black Toyota Cruiser, which is missing. The homeowner’s John Deere riding lawn mower and golf cart were also stolen.

Investigators said the evidence led them to a nearby property with several environmental and health hazards, including solid waste, household trash, scrap metal, leaking oil barrels, and raw sewage leaking from three motorhomes.

Polk Count Sheriff's Office

Five other people who were living in motorhomes or sheds on the property were arrested and charged with environmental crimes.

According to police, many suspects around this location were identified as being involved with theft and selling cars and household items belonging to the active-duty member, including his mom’s car, his lawn mower, golf cart, kids’ toys, appliances, dishes, and a wooden bench.

Polk Count Sheriff's Office

The active-duty member came back to Polk County to help detectives identify and reclaim all his stolen property. As of March 21, the value of his recovered stolen items is over $50,000. Detectives are still looking for the Toyota Cruiser, the John Deere, and the golf cart.

Here are the suspects arrested and charged at the active-duty member’s property:

Brindy Matos

Jan 11, 1986



Burglary (F3)

Possession of meth (F3)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Anthony Maddox, Jr.

Jan 30, 1994



Burglary (F3)

Trespassing (M1)

2 counts resisting arrest (M1)

Warrant arrest other jurisdiction (F3)

Here are the suspects arrested and charged at neighboring residences:

Dana Pereira

Oct 2, 1977



Violating Florida litter law (F3)

Possession of meth (F3)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Michael Stone

March 20, 1987



Violating Florida litter law [at the neighboring property] (F3)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Possession of meth (F3)

Burglary (F3)

Felony petit theft (F3)

Possession of marijuana (M1)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Jonathan Smith

May 30, 2003



Violating Florida litter law (F3)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Beverly Reese

March 25, 1981



2 counts violating Florida litter law (F3)

Possession of meth (F3)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Keeping public nuisance structure for drug use (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Dwayne Harris

Oct 24, 1998



Violating Florida litter law (F3)

Possession of meth (F3)

2 counts operating unpermitted landfill (M1)

3 counts creating a public nuisance (M1)

Keeping public nuisance structure for drug use (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Austin Shirah

Aug 20, 1991



Possession of meth (F3)

Violation of probation (M2)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Maintaining a vehicle for drug use (M1)

Angela Keene

Feb 9, 1972



Possession of controlled substance (F3)

Possession of prescription drug without prescription (M2)

Possession of marijuana (M1)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Maintaining a vehicle for drug use (M1)

Troy Bumkens

May 9, 1983



Possession of meth (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Kayla Strickland

April 22, 1999



Possession of meth (F3)

Possession of prescription drug without prescription (M2)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)