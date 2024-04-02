1 person dead after small plane crash in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla — One person died after a small plane crashed in Mulberry late Tuesday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
The call came in around 10:40 a.m. Monday of a plane down at South Lakeland Airstrip, 4868 Southwind Drive, in Mulberry.
The FAA confirmed it was a single-engine Merlin Lite that crashed. The plane can seat one person.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are on the scene and investigating.
