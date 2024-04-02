Watch Now
1 person dead after small plane crash in Mulberry

Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 11:56:56-04

MULBERRY, Fla — One person died after a small plane crashed in Mulberry late Tuesday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The call came in around 10:40 a.m. Monday of a plane down at South Lakeland Airstrip, 4868 Southwind Drive, in Mulberry.

The FAA confirmed it was a single-engine Merlin Lite that crashed. The plane can seat one person.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are on the scene and investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with abcactionnews.com for the latest updates as they become available.

